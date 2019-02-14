Instagram accounts lose followers, users wonder where they went?

Home Lifestyle Tech

Is Instagram on a fake-account cleanse?

Instagram's apology.

Have you too been losing followers all of a sudden on Facebook-owned Instagram? Welcome to the club!

The problem which began yesterday has resulted in celebrity accounts losing millions of followers in a matter of minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Instagram posted an apology and promised to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Although Instagram posted an apology there were rumors that the social media app was doing a large scale purge of inauthentic followers to crack down on fake accounts. 

Many celebrity users vented their frustration on Instagram and Twitter questioning the sudden dip in the number of followers. 

Indian actress Malika Dua took to Instagram asking on what basis did Instagram remove accounts.


Popular Youtube creators, including James Charles and Zach Clayton have also tweeted about losing followers.

"Why did I lose over a million followers on Instagram", Charles tweeted.

Other popular Instagram users, including celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, saw losses in the millions.

The company had announced in November last year that they have been trying to reduce the number of unauthentic accounts.

Instagram has also made some minor changes recently. Now you can no longer see story views after 24 hours!
 

