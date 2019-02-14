Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung to launch Galaxy 'M30' in India in February at Rs 14,990

Samsung India in January launched Galaxy 'M20' and 'M10' smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively to take on Xiaomi's budget "Redmi" series in the country.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After a successful launch of two industry-first Galaxy 'M' series smartphones in India in January, Samsung is gearing up to launch 'M30' for a starting price of Rs 14,990 in February.

Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that the sale of Galaxy 'M30' with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March.

Samsung will bring Super-AMOLED Infinity V display to 'M30', making it a power-packed offering for young millennials in the country.

Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant.

Galaxy 'M20' is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990.

Galaxy 'M10' is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Both the devices were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an "unprecedented" first-day sale record for the South Korean tech giant.

