Huawei unveils Mate X 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607

By IANS

BARCELONA: Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at euro 2,299 (USD 2,607).

Powered by the company's Kirin 980 processor, the screen size of the phone can be extended up to 8 inches when unfolded. It houses massive 4,500 mAH dual battery and several industry-first features including a new super-fast charging capability that can reach 85 per cent battery in just 30 minutes, claimed the company.

The 8GB + 512 GB phone will be available from the middle of this year, said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group at MWC 2019.