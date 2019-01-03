What is Ultima Thule, possibly the oldest space object ever explored?

By Online Desk

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has just sent back the first detailed images from the much-anticipated flyby of Ultima Thule -- the most distant and possibly oldest space object ever explored.

The images that were released show that the icy 'worldlet' in deep space resembles a reddish snowman, annulling fuzzy images obtained earlier in which it resembled a bowling pin.

So what exactly is the mysterious Ultima Thule? The 4.5 billion-year-old icy mass, formed during the inception of the solar system, orbits the sun one billion miles past Pluto.

Hovering in the cold outer reaches of the solar system, Ultima is preserved in its pristine, prehistoric state, allowing scientists to take a look into the distant past, to know more about the formation of the solar system.

Ultima is classified as a 'Kuiper Belt Object' -- a ring of icy worlds encircling the solar system beyond Neptune, the last planet.

End to end, Ultima Thule measures 31 kilometres in length, consisting of two connected spheres (like a snowman).

The New Horizons team has dubbed the larger sphere 'Ultima' and the smaller sphere 'Thule'.

"New Horizons is like a time machine, taking us back to the birth of the solar system. We are seeing a physical representation of the beginning of planetary formation, frozen in time," said Jeff Moore, New Horizons Geology and Geophysics team lead.

Data from the flyby will continue to arrive over the next weeks and months, with much higher resolution images yet to come.

(With inputs from PTI)