Home Lifestyle Tech

Telescope to detect cosmic X-rays launched from Antarctica

The X-Calibur instrument, launched by Washington University in the US from the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, is carried aloft on a helium balloon intended to reach an altitude of 130,000 feet.

Published: 04th January 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US scientists say that they have successfully launched a telescope from Antarctica that analyses X-rays arriving from distant neutron stars, black holes and other exotic celestial bodies.

The X-Calibur instrument, launched by Washington University in the US from the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, is carried aloft on a helium balloon intended to reach an altitude of 130,000 feet.

At this height, X-Calibur will travel at nearly four times the cruising altitude of commercial airliners, and above 99 per cent of the Earth's atmosphere.

ALSO READ | What is Ultima Thule, possibly the oldest space object ever explored?

"Our prime observation target will be Vela X-1, a neutron star in binary orbit with a supergiant star," said Henric Krawczynski, a professor at Washington University.

The team hopes to gain new insights into how neutron stars and black holes in a binary orbit with stars grow by gobbling up stellar matter.

Neutron stars are objects of very small radius (typically 30 km) and very high density, composed predominantly of closely packed neutrons.

Neutron stars are thought to form by the gravitational collapse of the remnant of a massive star after a supernova explosion, provided that the star is insufficiently massive to produce a black hole.

Researchers will combine observations from the balloon-borne X-Calibur with simultaneous measurements from three existing, space-based satellites.

"The results from these different observatories will be combined to constrain the physical conditions close to the neutron star, and thus to use Vela X-1 as a laboratory to test the behaviour of matter and magnetic fields in truly extreme conditions," Krawczynski said.

X-Calibur will need to spend at least eight days aloft to gather enough data for scientists to consider it a success.

During this time, the balloon is expected to make a single revolution around the Antarctic continent.

If conditions permit, X-Calibur may be flown for additional days.

X-Calibur is designed to measure the polarisation -- or, roughly, the orientation of the electric field -- of incoming X-rays from binary systems.

Researchers hope to use the Vela X-1 observations to reveal how neutron stars accelerate particles to high energies.

The observations furthermore will test two of the most important theories in modern physics under extreme conditions: quantum electrodynamics and general relativity.

Quantum electrodynamics predicts that the quantum vacuum close to magnetised neutron stars exhibits birefringent propertiesthat is, it affects X-rays in a similar way as birefringent crystals such as sapphires or quartz affect optical light.

The theory of general relativity describes the trajectories of the X-rays close to the neutron stars where the extreme mass of the neutron stars almost curves spacetime into a knot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antartica Telescope from Antartica Telescope X-rays X-Calibur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp