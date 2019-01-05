Nandalal By

Online Desk

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless debuted in May 2018 with the then-flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6, and it has since gained a lot of popularity. It seems to fly off the online shelves whenever it goes on sale.

This was the company's first pair of wireless headphones. The latest Bullets are the successor to the OnePlus Bullets v2 wired in-ear headphones that were launched in late 2016 alongside the OnePlus 3T.

The company has designed a whole new earphone with a long-lasting fit and comfort and a modified neckband design.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones ( Photo | Youtube screen grab@Tnie videos)

Design

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless uses 9.2mm dynamic drivers and features a neckband-style design. It is made of memory alloy that allows for flexibility. On the right-hand pod is a single button to control the power and the Bluetooth syncing. Also housed here is an in-line remote and microphone, and a USB Type-C connector for charging.

It's flexible, very light and the rubberised coating on it doesn't get scraped. Sticking the earbuds together helps pause the earphones. Pull them apart and you are back on. After that, a press of the in-line remote re-starts the music precisely from where you had left off.

ALSO WATCH: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Review: When Quality Meets Convenience

The earphones are made of light aluminium and are designed to withstand everyday risks like water damage from rain and sweat, but the company doesn't recommend prolonged contact with water.

The controls in the headphones allow one to play, pause, and move the volume up or down. It also enables one to ask Google Assistant questions for which you get answers directly into your ears.

Battery and Charging

Charging of the headphone is through a USB Type-C port. One of the striking features of the wireless Bullets is fast charging using the OnePlus dash charger. The headphone can be topped up in just about 10 minutes and should last for at least eight hours after a full charge.

Extra Add-ons

The OnePlus earphones come in a funky, bright red silicon carry case.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless silicon carry case. ( Photo | Youtube screengrab)

There are three different silicon in-ear tips - small, medium and large - along with a choice of three earlobes supports that keep the buds in the ear firmly. The supports increase stability and keep the Bullets Wireless extremely secure, especially during workout sessions at a gym.

Conclusion

The earlobes support increase stability and keep the Bullets Wireless extremely secure in the ear.

The wireless Bullets boast of excellent sound depth and an above-average bass. The earbuds are cool and the USB-C charger works well with any phone. The Bullets then are great value for money. Outside noise cancellation though is something OnePlus can look at perfecting next time.