Home Lifestyle Tech

OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: When Quality Meets Convenience

The earphones are made of light aluminium and are designed to withstand everyday risks like water damage from rain and sweat, but the company doesn't recommend prolonged contact with water.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

OnePlus Bullets Wireless. (Photo | Youtube screen grab)

By Nandalal
Online Desk

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless debuted in May 2018 with the then-flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6, and it has since gained a lot of popularity. It seems to fly off the online shelves whenever it goes on sale.

This was the company's first pair of wireless headphones. The latest Bullets are the successor to the OnePlus Bullets v2 wired in-ear headphones that were launched in late 2016 alongside the OnePlus 3T.

The company has designed a whole new earphone with a long-lasting fit and comfort and a modified neckband design. 

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones ( Photo | Youtube screen grab@Tnie videos)

Design

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless uses 9.2mm dynamic drivers and features a neckband-style design. It is made of memory alloy that allows for flexibility. On the right-hand pod is a single button to control the power and the Bluetooth syncing. Also housed here is an in-line remote and microphone, and a USB Type-C connector for charging.

It's flexible, very light and the rubberised coating on it doesn't get scraped. Sticking the earbuds together helps pause the earphones. Pull them apart and you are back on. After that, a press of the in-line remote re-starts the music precisely from where you had left off.

ALSO WATCH: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Review: When Quality Meets Convenience

The earphones are made of light aluminium and are designed to withstand everyday risks like water damage from rain and sweat, but the company doesn't recommend prolonged contact with water.

The controls in the headphones allow one to play, pause, and move the volume up or down. It also enables one to ask Google Assistant questions for which you get answers directly into your ears.

Battery and Charging

Charging of the headphone is through a USB Type-C port. One of the striking features of the wireless Bullets is fast charging using the OnePlus dash charger. The headphone can be topped up in just about 10 minutes and should last for at least eight hours after a full charge.

Extra Add-ons

The OnePlus earphones come in a funky, bright red silicon carry case.

 OnePlus Bullets Wireless silicon carry case. ( Photo | Youtube screengrab)

There are three different silicon in-ear tips - small, medium and large - along with a choice of three earlobes supports that keep the buds in the ear firmly. The supports increase stability and keep the Bullets Wireless extremely secure, especially during workout sessions at a gym.

Conclusion

The earlobes support increase stability and keep the Bullets Wireless extremely secure in the ear.

The wireless Bullets boast of excellent sound depth and an above-average bass. The earbuds are cool and the USB-C charger works well with any phone. The Bullets then are great value for money. Outside noise cancellation though is something OnePlus can look at perfecting next time.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ONEPLUS OnePlus Bullets wireless Bluetooth headphones Wireless Bluetooth headphones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp