Did you also get a 'Hey' from PayTm? This is what it meant

PayTm scared its user base in India when a random 'Hey' message was sent on the app!

Published: 07th January 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Did you receive a 'Hey' or random alphabets on Paytm a few days back? Well, there is nothing to be scared, Paytm was not hacked.

Taking to Twitter, the mobile-based wallet issued an apology to its users for the sudden scare. Tagging it as a 'testing error', PayTm promised to be careful in the future!

The push test notification read 'Hey' or 'ghvkgf' with a India message. 
Confused users took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the weird texts:

Some took this opportunity to talk about the hassles they face with the app in hope of getting a reply!

Paytm Paytm says hey mobile wallet

