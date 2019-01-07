Did you also get a 'Hey' from PayTm? This is what it meant

Did you receive a 'Hey' or random alphabets on Paytm a few days back? Well, there is nothing to be scared, Paytm was not hacked.
Taking to Twitter, the mobile-based wallet issued an apology to its users for the sudden scare. Tagging it as a 'testing error', PayTm promised to be careful in the future!
We apologize for the test push notification some of you may have received from Paytm App. It was a testing error by us. We are ensuring that such errors are eliminated completely in future.— Paytm (@Paytm) January 5, 2019
The push test notification read 'Hey' or 'ghvkgf' with a India message.
Confused users took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the weird texts:
I asked here how testing was going but you didn't even reply :P— Wanderer
Quite interesting testing error hmmm.. pic.twitter.com/NNAkurlOsj— Abhishek Goswami (@Abhigoswami999) January 5, 2019
We're glad that you responded that earlier before anyone start objecting it.— vatsal vador (@vatsalvador) January 5, 2019
Thought my ex trying to contact me secretly.— Rajdeep Sharma (@meRajdeepsharma) January 6, 2019
I wake up with this notification n try to figure out who text me... Tester meri tarah h... Direct prod environment m testing.— LifeQuotes (@twit_plant) January 6, 2019
Thank you for the quick reply.I was terrified and thought someone had hacked me.— Sparsh Tyagi (@SSGSSVAMPIRE) January 5, 2019
Some took this opportunity to talk about the hassles they face with the app in hope of getting a reply!
From yesterday I'm trying to call @Paytm , nobody attending my call.— Anupam N (@anupamn1) January 6, 2019
Very very poor service pic.twitter.com/u1SBjpxT5n
Very poor service, calling time 1 hours and after That connect with You.. And customers problem is only 30 second listening.. Your service is wrost ,see I'll give You with proof pic.twitter.com/Mova9pk6g5— Ashok Raj (@Ashokraj0075) January 6, 2019