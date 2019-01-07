Scam alert! WhatsApp Gold is back, trying to fool you all over again

By Online Desk

It's pretty hard to spot fake news these days since fraudsters are upping their game. Sometimes old scams are recycled after a few changes and succeed in snaring new victims.

Remember back in 2016 a message about WhatsApp Plus/Gold was all over social media? The same hoax is doing the rounds again but with a different message this time.

Some WhatsApp users received a message asking them to download an update that will enable them to use 'WhatsApp Gold.' If you're thinking it's an update that will help you to access secret premium features as the hoax messages claim, you're wrong.

The fake message also mentions the word 'Martinelli.' Users are advised not to download any video sent with the message or click on the link to update the app.

Twitterati took to the social media platform to alert users about this new scam. One of the tweets warned people not to open the 'Martinelli' link which leads to a malware site. Downloading this update could put your device and private data at risk.

This is doing the rounds again. Apparently tomorrow Whats App Gold will be a thing and screw your phone up. #WhatsAppGold #Martinelli #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/4nHA4N07Xi — TechBuzz Ireland (@techbuzzinfo) January 2, 2019

In case you're not aware, WhatsApp never sends any messages to its users. All the updates will be downloaded automatically to your phone if you've opted for the 'auto-update' option in the app. Otherwise, it will be available in the Play Store for Android phones and in the App Store for iOS users.

Earlier last week, a lot of people woke up to a mail saying WhatsApp would stop working from 2019 on certain devices. Users were asked to click on a link for a list of such devices. However, it was found to be just another spam email.

There's just one rule to stay safe in the virtual world -- be aware of your activities! No one would offer us anything free like the hoax messages/emails claim. So, next time when someone sends you a message promising lavish stuff, be sure it's fake!