Home Lifestyle Tech

Huawei unveils quad-camera phone Y9 in India

Huawei Y9 features dual camera, both on the front and rear, and supports Artificial Intelligence intelligent scenario identification and optimisation.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Huawei Y9 phone.

The Huawei Y9 phone.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday launched its Y9 (2019) smartphone with 6.5-inch screen and quad camera in India for Rs 15,990 in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

"With the launch of Huawei Y9 (2019), we are introducing new smartphone capabilities without compromising on the premium quality that Huawei is renowned for," Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told reporters here.

Huawei Y9 (2019) features dual camera, both on the front and rear, and supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) intelligent scenario identification and optimisation.

The phone is equipped with 16MP+2MP front dual camera and 13MP+2MP rear dual sensors.

Huawei Y9 (2019) features a notched FullView Display, thus, offering a higher screen to body ratio.

The 16.7-million colour IPS LCD with a contrast ratio of 1500:1 also supports "Eye Comfort Mode".

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh big battery and Huawei's homegrown 12-nm Kirin 710 chipset for power efficiency.

It also supports power consumption optimisation for comprehensive energy-saving technology, with one-touch battery optimisation and suspension to inactive programmes to improve standby time to several days, the company claimed.

The device also includes Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, extended storage and Simple Mode for elderly users.

The smartphone would be available online exclusively on Amazon.in starting on January 15, Huawei said.

It will be available with a limited period bundle offer on the platform with 'Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free' worth Rs 2,990 for free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei Huawei Y9

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp