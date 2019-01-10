Huawei unveils quad-camera phone Y9 in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday launched its Y9 (2019) smartphone with 6.5-inch screen and quad camera in India for Rs 15,990 in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

"With the launch of Huawei Y9 (2019), we are introducing new smartphone capabilities without compromising on the premium quality that Huawei is renowned for," Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told reporters here.

Huawei Y9 (2019) features dual camera, both on the front and rear, and supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) intelligent scenario identification and optimisation.

The phone is equipped with 16MP+2MP front dual camera and 13MP+2MP rear dual sensors.

Huawei Y9 (2019) features a notched FullView Display, thus, offering a higher screen to body ratio.

The 16.7-million colour IPS LCD with a contrast ratio of 1500:1 also supports "Eye Comfort Mode".

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh big battery and Huawei's homegrown 12-nm Kirin 710 chipset for power efficiency.

It also supports power consumption optimisation for comprehensive energy-saving technology, with one-touch battery optimisation and suspension to inactive programmes to improve standby time to several days, the company claimed.

The device also includes Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, extended storage and Simple Mode for elderly users.

The smartphone would be available online exclusively on Amazon.in starting on January 15, Huawei said.

It will be available with a limited period bundle offer on the platform with 'Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free' worth Rs 2,990 for free.