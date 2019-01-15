Home Lifestyle Tech

Google creating publishing platform 'Newspack', for local news publishers

'Newspack' is a fast, secure, low-cost publishing system tailor-made to the needs of small newsrooms, Google said in a statement on Monday.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Google

The company aims to support the entire retail ecosystem, from shopping sites and large retailers to small local shops

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: To help small newsrooms overcome challenges in their strive to go digital, Google is creating a new publishing platform for local news publishers.

Google News Initiative has partnered with the web development company, Automattic and WordPress.com -- home to 30 per cent of the world's websites -- and has invested USD 1.2 million in its effort to create "Newspack".

"Newspack" is a fast, secure, low-cost publishing system tailor-made to the needs of small newsrooms, Google said in a statement on Monday. The new publishing tool will be made available to publishers globally later in the year.

"Newspapers with long histories have had to cut back on staff and reduce coverage and reporters who try to start new digital publications face an interminable struggle with technical and business problems," said Jim Albrecht, Product Management Director, Google Search.

"Journalists should be writing stories and covering their communities, not worrying about designing websites, configuring CMSs, or building commerce systems." While "Newspack" publishers will have access to all the plugins created by the WordPress developer community, the core product is not trying to be all things to all publishers.

"It is trying to help small publishers succeed by building best practices into the product while removing distractions that may divert scarce resources. We like to call it aan opinionated CMS -- it knows the right thing to do, even when you don't," explained Albrecht.

Google said it will also advise on the "Newspack" feature set, based on feedback from its extensive contact with local publishers, and provide technical support on the integration of Google products.

Google News in November launched a new innovation challenge to help scribes and publishers in the Asia-Pacific region produce quality journalism in the digital age.

According to Google, in Asia-Pacific, journalists and publishers are increasingly grappling with questions over how quality journalism can thrive in the digital age.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Newspack Google WordPress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp