Now buy natural, 100 per cent organic coconut shells online with no cost EMI! Not joking

It is an actual coconut, so you better not complain if there are dents or cracks in it, warns the online seller. 

Published: 15th January 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coconut shell

Coconut shell sold in e-commerce site Amazon. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Sometimes the internet makes us wonder where we are headed. We chanced upon one such item today and it is just too much for us to handle. 

One of the best ways of marketing anything that we use in our day to day lives comes with the use of the word 'organic'. And, we have to admit that all of us would have at least once bought some expensive stuff, because, it's organic! 

Now, brace yourself to read the following news. We warn you, you can't unsee this. A Twitter user posted a picture of a product from a popular online e-commerce site and it's going viral. We verified the product and it's real! While we all dream in 2020, there will be flying cars, in reality, we are buying dried coconut shells online.  

The absolutely organic product is nothing other than 'coconut shell.' Yes, you read that right. The 'best part' of this shell is that it is being sold for Rs 1,365, after 55% discount. And if this isn't enough, you guys can purchase this by availing the no cost EMI. Sounds like a great deal, isn't it? 

The product details have a disclaimer as well. It read, 'this is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections.' However, we still are not sure if we should laugh it off as a joke or cry that it's actually real. 

If you plunge into the e-commerce site and look for more coconut shell products, you will be taken aback by the results because PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY BUYING IT! Here are some legible coconut shells from the countryside.

 

Apparently, the shells make an amazing 'organic' smoothie bowl! Some customers feel it's a little expensive but that is the only issue with it. Yes, that is all. What an eco-friendly idea sir ji! Have you guys ordered your organic coconut shell yet?

