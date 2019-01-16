Home Lifestyle Tech

Proactively storing all Indian users' data locally: Truecaller

The phone-directory app service claimed that the app has doubled the search result speed for its core services like caller ID and spam detection due to the move.

Published: 16th January 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

Image for representational purpose only. (Facebook photo/ Truecaller)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sweden-headquartered phone directory app Truecaller on Wednesday said it is locally storing the Indian users' data to ensure transparency and provide faster and more reliable services.

"Truecaller is one of the first international tech companies to proactively take the step of storing its Indian users' data locally in India. This is a user-centric move that is aimed at safeguarding personal data and encouraging more transparency in the ecosystem," Truecaller said in a statement. With locally stored data, and significant investments in its Indian infrastructure, Truecaller has also doubled the search result speed for its core services like caller ID and spam detection, it added.

Truecaller pointed out that it was already storing payments data of its Indian users, who use its unified payment interface (UPI)-based payment service in India.

The RBI, in April last year, had issued a circular instructing all payments system providers in the country to ensure that data relating to systems operated by them is stored only in India and had set a deadline of October 15, 2018. The central bank's data localisation policy had elicited a mixed response from the payment services industry.

While some of the prominent domestic payment companies like Paytm and PhonePe have been supportive of the dictum, global players like Google (that offers Google Pay) had argued for free movement of data. "Payments as a vertical was built from scratch entirely out of India last year after the acquisition of the Indian payments start-up Chillr. This made Truecaller fully compliant to RBI's data localisation norms from the start, compared to other international entities," the statement said.

The Stockholm-headquartered company has over 250 million users globally, of which more than 150 million users are in India. "This (move) safeguards our user's privacy and is our way of showing commitment towards our users and their data while being compliant with laws of the geographies we operate in," Truecaller co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nami Zarringhalam said. He added that post the acquisition of Chillr in June last year, Truecaller has half of its headcount in India.

The Indian government is also crafting a personal data protection bill that moots seeking "explicit consent" for processing 'sensitive personal information' like religious or political beliefs, sexual orientation and biometric details, defines obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and proposed penalties for violation.

The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 - drafted by a high-level panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna - also restricts and imposes conditions on the cross-border transfer of personal data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Truecaller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp