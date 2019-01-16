Senior and savvy   

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Empowerji is multi-lingual learning app for senior citizens that guides senior citizens with the latest technology. The app uses the audio-visual medium to simplify the use of mobile apps and sites, and other tech. Launched in the month of December 2018, Empowerji’s model is based on a freemium model with a subscription service and is free for most of the tech learning content.

Aparna Thakker, CEO and founder of Empowerji, was inspired by the experiences of her loved ones, and she noticed that often, senior citizens shied away from using technology. She said, “The convenience that technology brings is undeniable but for senior citizens, using apps, sites, and devices does not come naturally. And because of this, they continue to do things the tedious way.

Aparna Thakker

I thought that if there was someone to simplify technology to seniors, it may not be as daunting for them to adopt it in their daily life. Empowerji which literally means empowering the ji’s (auntyji’s and uncleji’s) in our lives.”

The app teaches seniors how to use tech in video form and aims at bridging the gap between them and technology so that they can live more independent lives, explains Thakker, an MBA graduate from Welingkar Institute of Management in Mumbai.

Currently, the app is free and available in Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujarati. On every screen, there is voice guidance option explaining what the user can do with the screen and also a video demo of how to use the Empowerji App. Its short videos explain how other mobile apps, sites or devices can be used.

Offline activities are also conducted to reach seniors. They have conducted tech workshops to teach seniors how to use apps and sites where they inform users of continued tech learning via Empowerji.

The journey, however, was not without any challenges. Thakker says, “Designing the app for a senior audience was not easy and took some iterations. There are no good resources for designing apps for the 50 plus age group. We have struggled with coming up with an intuitive user interface for seniors. We will continue to take feedback from our users and iterate our design and services.” She added that they would soon be launching paid services for users. Execution, Thakker says, is the most important aspect of a startup’s journey, while adding, “Only a great idea will get you started. An experienced mentor who believes in your vision can guide you too.”