YouTube testing new video recommendation format: Report

The video-sharing platform is currently testing the feature with some users on its main desktop page as well as on the mobile app.

Published: 16th January 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Google-owned video sharing platform YouTube is testing a new video recommendation format that displays blue bubbles on the screen with relevant keywords and related topic suggestions, facilitating easier browsing, media reported.

"The screenshots obtained show these blue bubbles just underneath the video player showing more specific video recommendations," The Verge reported on Tuesday.

For sometime now users have been complaining that the videos recommended on the side on YouTube's interface often have little to do with the current video, making recommendations a point of contention for the platform.

"It's unclear if the videos that populate from the new recommendation bubbles will face similar algorithmic issues that YouTube's recommendation feed currently suffers," the report added.

There has not been any word from YouTube as of now on the working of these blue bubbles and whether or not they will roll out the test feature to a bigger group in the coming months.

google youtube videos social media mobile app

