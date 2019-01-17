Home Lifestyle Tech

Amazon's Echo Input now available in India

Using the device, users would be able to add their speakers to a new or existing multi-room music group and adjust volume parameters using voice commands.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Echo Input. (Photo | Amazon Screengrab)

By IANS

BENGALURU:Amazon on Thursday announced the availability of its new device -- Echo Input -- that would enable users to add Alexa support to their existing speakers via an audio cable or Bluetooth, for Rs 2,999 in India.

The device features a four-microphone arrangement to allow users to talk to Alexa from across the room using the Alexa app that is available on both, iOS and Android, the company said in a statement.

Using the device, users would be able to add their speakers to a new or existing multi-room music group and adjust volume parameters using voice commands.

"With Echo Input, we are giving users even more options to choose the best Echo device for their needs and adding it to your existing speakers is the easiest way to begin your voice-first experience with Alexa," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.

The device adds to the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Sub family of Amazon products.

The company also announced that in addition to Amazon Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn, users can listen to music from Hungama and Gaana as well, which are now available on Alexa starting Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Echo Amazon ALexa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp