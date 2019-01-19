Facebook designing 'LOL' app for meme-obsessed teenagers

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook is testing a new app for kids called "LOL" that will let users share and post humorous meme content.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that it was experimenting with the "LOL" hub for kids.

"We are running a small scale test and the concept is in the early stages right now," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Divided into categories like "For You", "Animals", "Fails" and "Pranks", it will be a special feed of funny videos and GIF-like clips.

"'LOL' is currently in private beta with around 100 high school students who signed non-disclosure agreements with parental consent to do focus groups and one-on-one testing with Facebook staff," said the report.

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is very popular among teenagers.

The company last year launched a short-form video app called "Lasso" but the app hasn't gained much popularity.

According to the report, Facebook is yet to decide if "LOL" will become a stand-alone app or be available in the main app.