Home Lifestyle Tech

Microsoft's new e-commerce platform will establish direct connect between handloom weavers and buyers

Microsoft's Project ReWeave will feature a new e-commerce website showing signature collections created by the weaver communities.

Published: 19th January 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Microsoft India on Saturday announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform here for handloom weavers under its Project ReWeave,as part of its philanthropic initiative.

"The e-commerce platform would help connect artisans to the buyers directly enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets," a press release from Microsoft said. "A new e-commerce website hosts signature collections created by the weaver communities, showcase traditional designs and products created from natural dyes. The e-market place would help sell to a broad set of customers, support weavers in increasing their income and earning a sustainable livelihood while also reviving traditional forgotten Indian art," the release said.

Microsoft, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has also curated a special curriculum in 'CAD and Colour for Handloom Weaving' to provide digital training in handloom design, it said.

At a ceremony hosted at NIFT, the first batch of 100 handloom weavers were awarded certificates for successful design course completion, the release said. Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan said in the release that "Working with global technology leaders like Microsoft has enabled us bring technology to the doorsteps of our large weaver communities in the remotest districts of Telangana. These initiatives like e-commerce marketplace and design training would ensure weaver communities sustain themselves and provide livelihood to artisans," the release said.

"This also is a practical solution to motivate younger generation of weavers to continue with their traditions and not divert into other professions," it said.

On the initiative, managing director of Microsoft India (R&D) Anil Bhansali said, "With the introduction of our new e-commerce platform, digital empowerment centres and the new design curriculum, the weavers will be able to build on the rich handloom heritage of India and also reach out to a wider customer base."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institute of Fashion Technology Microsoft India Microsoft handloom weavers Project ReWeave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp