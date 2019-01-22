Home Lifestyle Tech

BenQ launches 4K home cinema projectors in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Tuesday launched two new 4K home cinema projectors -- "W2700" and "W5700" -- with CinematicColor technology, projector-optimised HDR-PRO support and individual factory colour calibration in India.

The new projectors, "W2700" and "W5700", priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh respectively, are the world's first 4K home cinema projectors, the company said.

"With this new range of 4K projectors, we are extremely optimistic that these will turn any room into a world-class home theatre with video enhancing technologies," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

Fuelled by DCI-P3 colour space, "W2700" delivers the highest level of image accuracy while the "W5700" projector provides a 1.6X big zoom along with 2D H/V lens shift that is ideal for audio visual (AV) rooms.

The HDR-PRO supported projectors also incorporate auto colour and tone mapping techniques to offer improved brightness and contrast range along with ideal image optimization for vivid video quality.

Designed with a compact profile, the light weight projectors facilitate tailored AV personalization with versatile short throw, big zoom and lens shift for a wide range of home cinema possibilities, the company said.

The projectors would begin shipping in the first quarter of 2019.

