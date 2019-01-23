Home Lifestyle Tech

Worldwide Whatsapp shutdown sends Twitterati into frenzy, Was Whatsapp not working for you too?

Bored users took to Twitter to post their grievances in the form of memes.

Published: 23rd January 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Messaging platform Whatsapp owned by Facebook was reportedly not working for the past half hour making social media go crazy. Bored users took to Twitter to post their grievances in the form of memes.

The last time the shutdown happened was in November 2018. At the moment the issue has been reported from around the world.

Check it out:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Whatsapp crash Whatsapp web facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp