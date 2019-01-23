Worldwide Whatsapp shutdown sends Twitterati into frenzy, Was Whatsapp not working for you too?

By Online Desk

Messaging platform Whatsapp owned by Facebook was reportedly not working for the past half hour making social media go crazy. Bored users took to Twitter to post their grievances in the form of memes.

The last time the shutdown happened was in November 2018. At the moment the issue has been reported from around the world.

Check it out:

Really #WhatsApp ????

Everybody checking here in #Twitter and using Inbox and Skype pic.twitter.com/XHuJ23R35F — Ociel Mentor (@OcielMentor) January 22, 2019

Thanks to Twitter for being the app that we can rely on when we need to find out if the other apps are down or not #WhatsApp #WhatsappIsDown — Nada (@Nadooshy__) January 22, 2019

RIP Whatsapp! — Beatriz ♡ (@biatriizv) January 22, 2019

Sliding in the DMs the old fashion way since #WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yIdu0trOou — J SimBi (@SimBiMusic) January 22, 2019

#WhatsApp down, opening twitter to check whats happening pic.twitter.com/sEj5pGdULf — Izzy Dee Designz (@Izzy_Design) January 22, 2019

I restarted my phone three times and went through a panic attack what’s wrong with WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/IXXSgsN83N — MANE (@CrystalSnowaye) January 22, 2019

Its been 5 10 mins and already the whole world is talking abt #WhatsApp Thats how imp watsapp is pic.twitter.com/GwoQLhEDPm — Aadil Mohd Shaikh (@MohdAdil79) January 22, 2019

This is how we felt when Whatsapp suddenly decided not to work!