Home Lifestyle Tech

Now, bots to collect waste at your doorstep!

Krishna district administration is keen on automating the garbage collection process from households.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students of IIIT Nuzvid all set to showcase their creation–the prototype of a robot that can collect garbage from households–in front of Krishna district administration officials on Sunday | Express

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is keen on automating the garbage collection process from households. If all goes well, people may soon witness robots in front of their houses instead of sanitation workers.A team of 10 students from IIIT Nuzvid have developed a robot that can collect both wet and dry garbage and put them in their respective bins. They on Sunday will showcase the prototype’s functionalities before the collector and other district officials.

They have developed the project under the green ambassadors programme and it took them just 60 hours to develop it completely. The administration, which was impressed by the idea, will conduct a trial run in Komaravolu and, if successful, will introduce fully-functional bots in the village on a pilot basis.

These students explained their creation: “The bot, powered by batteries, is more like a tricycle, which has separate compartments for dry and wet waste. After it reaches a specific house, sirens will alert the inmates about its arrival. The bot will then recognise the colour of the dustbin, collect the trash accordingly and move to the next house. After completing its target collection, the segregated garbage will be given to a solid waste management plant.”

Mohammad Jalaluddin, a third year student of the ECE branch who was involved in the project’s development, said, “It took 60 hours for my team to develop this prototype. Our faculty has helped us to a great extent for this project. I am from a poor family; my father who used to work as a transport contractor passed away in 2018. My family is my inspiration which supports me in everything that I do. Since childhood, robotics has been something that caught my fancy.”

Commenting on this, Collector B lakshmikantham said: “Our thrust is towards making villages smart with the use of technology. We have developed solid waste management plants across the district. We will soon implement this project once we get the fully-functional models ready.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp