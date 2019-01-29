Home Lifestyle Tech

Beware of FaceTime bug that allows callers to eavesdrop on you   

The new bug in Apple's video chat app FaceTime lets anyone making a call hear what people are talking on the other side, even without them accepting or rejecting the call.

Apple's privacy features make it stand out from its competitors -- or so users thought until a recent glitch.  

The new bug in Apple's video chat app FaceTime lets anyone making a call hear what people are talking on the other side, even without them accepting or rejecting the call. This means that anyone with FaceTime can call others and listen to them talk without their consent. 

In certain cases, the glitch allows people to even see the person they are trying to contact. If the caller presses the power button, which is used to silence the phone, a video of the recipient will start to play automatically. 

According to 9to5Mac, the bug is believed to affect any pair of iOS devices running iOS 12.1 or later.

Here's a tweet that explains how to test the bug:

 

Apple acknowledged the issue and said it is working to fix it. For now, the only option for iPhone users to protect the phone is by disabling the app in iOS settings until the bug is fixed. 

