Google 'really really' wants to know why Indians keep asking Google assistant to marry them?

Google India took to Twitter to ask Indians the burning question, 'Why ask Google assistant to marry you?'
Following the 'Really Really Really' meme trend that became popular in January 2019, Google took a dig at its Indian users. Google's AI-powered virtual assistant allows a two-way conversation and is available on mobiles and Tablets.
While some users took this opportunity to ask Google about privacy issues, some asked for a male voice for all the woman out there!
With over 6k retweets and 27k likes, Google India's tweet has gone viral!
Check out the hilarious tweets from the Twitterati:
January 28, 2019
Hehe... im getting married pic.twitter.com/TzX6tUm11V— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 28, 2019
Because when we ask her to call dad she asks this? pic.twitter.com/dR6twjNNm6— Funnygut24 (@funnygut24) January 28, 2019
.@GoogleIndia I just asked my Google Home in a low voice— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) January 29, 2019
"Will you marry me?"
And "she" replied, "I am already in a commited relationship as your assistant"
My wife seems to have overheard part of this conversation from another room and I think I am now in big trouble !! pic.twitter.com/KXEbwr74Sq
We— Pranjal Wagh (@pranjalwagh) January 29, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why you keep track of all our data without us knowing it! +
You— Prateek Phoenix (@hackertronix) January 29, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
Haven't yet witnessed the peak Indian "tharak" yet..
I really really really want to ask you, why Youtube stop music when minimised.— Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) January 28, 2019
Google Assistant be like: pic.twitter.com/JriA2dKdrL— The Lone Astronaut (@Astro_Neel) January 28, 2019
Because we will get immediate positive response which makes us happy at the moment atleast - 90's kids @Uthistran— சோம்பித் திரியேல் (@sat80890) January 28, 2019
Some even explained how hard it is to woo Google's AI!
If u think it's easy to make a girl accept ur proposal..— NaaaVeeeN (@SokkiNavee) January 28, 2019
Then try Google Assistant..
GL is tough..
After many tires Google Assistant accepted my proposal. pic.twitter.com/WS4AhH8cNo
Indians have proposed and been rejected by Siri as well!
RIP pic.twitter.com/9fDGG81tCy— Anveshak Rathore (@AnveshakRathore) January 29, 2019
This is not the first time that a major brand has used a meme to engage with their social media users.
While Mumbai and Nagpur police spread safety rules, Amazon India asked people to stop sharing their account with 27 others!
WE— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 26, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want you to NEVER share your
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really important OTP.
We— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
recommend you to follow rules.
It’s always better to be ‘fine’ than pay a ‘fine’
We— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 24, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to stop using the word sapiosexual in your bios
We— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people
Even One Plus and Netflix joined the bandwagon:
We— OnePlus (@oneplus) January 24, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want you to stop settling. https://t.co/alS5oO1FAC pic.twitter.com/Cvl6dk7UoM
We— Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) January 25, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know if you're still watching.
Have you too asked Google/Siri to marry you? Tell us why in the comments!