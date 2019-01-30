Google 'really really' wants to know why Indians keep asking Google assistant to marry them?

By Online Desk

Google India took to Twitter to ask Indians the burning question, 'Why ask Google assistant to marry you?'

Following the 'Really Really Really' meme trend that became popular in January 2019, Google took a dig at its Indian users. Google's AI-powered virtual assistant allows a two-way conversation and is available on mobiles and Tablets.

While some users took this opportunity to ask Google about privacy issues, some asked for a male voice for all the woman out there!

With over 6k retweets and 27k likes, Google India's tweet has gone viral!

Check out the hilarious tweets from the Twitterati:

Because when we ask her to call dad she asks this? pic.twitter.com/dR6twjNNm6 — Funnygut24 (@funnygut24) January 28, 2019

.@GoogleIndia I just asked my Google Home in a low voice

"Will you marry me?"



And "she" replied, "I am already in a commited relationship as your assistant"



My wife seems to have overheard part of this conversation from another room and I think I am now in big trouble !! pic.twitter.com/KXEbwr74Sq — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) January 29, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep track of all our data without us knowing it! + — Pranjal Wagh (@pranjalwagh) January 29, 2019

You

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

Haven't yet witnessed the peak Indian "tharak" yet.. — Prateek Phoenix (@hackertronix) January 29, 2019

I really really really want to ask you, why Youtube stop music when minimised. — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) January 28, 2019

Google Assistant be like: pic.twitter.com/JriA2dKdrL — The Lone Astronaut (@Astro_Neel) January 28, 2019

Because we will get immediate positive response which makes us happy at the moment atleast - 90's kids @Uthistran — சோம்பித் திரியேல் (@sat80890) January 28, 2019

Some even explained how hard it is to woo Google's AI!

If u think it's easy to make a girl accept ur proposal..

Then try Google Assistant..

GL is tough..



After many tires Google Assistant accepted my proposal. pic.twitter.com/WS4AhH8cNo — NaaaVeeeN (@SokkiNavee) January 28, 2019

Indians have proposed and been rejected by Siri as well!

This is not the first time that a major brand has used a meme to engage with their social media users.

While Mumbai and Nagpur police spread safety rules, Amazon India asked people to stop sharing their account with 27 others!

WE

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to NEVER share your

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really important OTP. — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 26, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

recommend you to follow rules.

It’s always better to be ‘fine’ than pay a ‘fine’ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to stop using the word sapiosexual in your bios — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 24, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019

Even One Plus and Netflix joined the bandwagon:

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to stop settling. https://t.co/alS5oO1FAC pic.twitter.com/Cvl6dk7UoM — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 24, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know if you're still watching. — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) January 25, 2019

Have you too asked Google/Siri to marry you? Tell us why in the comments!