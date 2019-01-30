Home Lifestyle Tech

Google 'really really' wants to know why Indians keep asking Google assistant to marry them?

While some said they feel like loners, others were pissed at Google for violating their privacy!

Published: 30th January 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 05:53 PM

By Online Desk

Google India took to Twitter to ask Indians the burning question, 'Why ask Google assistant to marry you?'

Following the 'Really Really Really' meme trend that became popular in January 2019, Google took a dig at its Indian users. Google's AI-powered virtual assistant allows a two-way conversation and is available on mobiles and Tablets. 

While some users took this opportunity to ask Google about privacy issues, some asked for a male voice for all the woman out there!

With over 6k retweets and 27k likes, Google India's tweet has gone viral!

Check out the hilarious tweets from the Twitterati:

Some even explained how hard it is to woo Google's AI!

Indians have proposed and been rejected by Siri as well!

This is not the first time that a major brand has used a meme to engage with their social media users. 

While Mumbai and Nagpur police spread safety rules, Amazon India asked people to stop sharing their account with 27 others!

Even One Plus and Netflix joined the bandwagon:

Have you too asked Google/Siri to marry you? Tell us why in the comments!

