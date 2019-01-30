Home Lifestyle Tech

Meet Nate Cardozo: ​WhatsApp's new privacy manager

This appointment has been announced just days after Facebook revealed its plans of integrating WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger to allow users to message each other across platforms.

Published: 30th January 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Newly appointed Privacy Policy Manager for WhatsApp Nate Cardozo (Twitter Photo)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In an attempt to redeem the market reputation of its platform amidst several controversies, Facebook has roped Nate Cardozo -- a long-time Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) counsel -- as the Privacy Policy Manager for WhatsApp.

This appointment has been announced just days after Facebook revealed its plans of integrating WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram to allow users to message each other across platforms.

"After six and a half years at EFF, I'll be leaving at the end of next week and starting February 2019, I'll be the Privacy Policy Manager for WhatsApp," Cardozo posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Cardozo served as the Senior Information Security Counsel at EFF -- a US-based digital rights group -- for nearly a decade where his work was focused on cybersecurity policies.

ALSO READ | Whatsapp shutdown sends Twitterati into frenzy, Was it not working for you too?

The move, which is intended to boost the user engagement on the social networking platform at a time when growth has slowed down for the company, has raised several security and privacy concerns from users around the world.

"After the privacy beating Facebook's taken over the last year, I was skeptical, but the privacy team knows me well and knows exactly how I feel about tech policy, privacy, and encrypted messaging," Cardozo said

Leading the change, Facebook would be smart to hire as many prominent voices in online privacy as it can attract and hiring critics is a straightforward way to build trust in the meantime, a TechCrunch report said.

"Its going to be an enormous challenge professionally but I'm ready for it," the new Privacy Policy Manager for WhatsApp added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp privacy manager WhatsApp privacy WhatsApp privacy manager Nate Cardozo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp