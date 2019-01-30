OnePlus dares iPhone users to ask Siri which is the leading smartphone in India

By Online Desk

OnePlus took the smartphone market by storm in 2018 and continues to be much sought after this year. According to a report by Counterpoint research, Samsung leads the premium smartphone segment in India with a 34 per cent share, and OnePlus closely follows at 33 per cent.

While OnePlus is slowly taking over the smartphone market, Apple is losing its share which declined by 25 per cent in Q4 2018.

Now, OnePlus has dared Apple users to ask THE question, 'Which is the best smartphone?'

Taking to its official media account, OnePlus asks 'Hey Siri which is India's No.1 premium phone? And the caption read 'iDare you'.

While Apple has launched iPhoneXS in India at a whopping price of Rs 99,000, OnePlus' flagship phones have won over many top-end users by proving to be great value for money.

With other issues like low storage space, Apple is slowly going down the smartphone ladder in India.

