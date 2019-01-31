Hyderabadis are careless when it comes to home security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 60 percent of respondents in Hyderabad would risk leaving their front door opened while stepping out for 15 minutes while only 40 percent of respondents in across other cities would risk the same. More than one-third of Hyderabad respondents said they know their watchman well, while national average for the same is only 23 percent. These insights were relevead by a survey conducted by Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), a security solutions provider in the country. The survey has further revealed that Hyderabad respondents scored well when it came to taking care of their personal belongings. Only 28 percent said they have misplaced their house/car keys compared to 49 percent which is the national average.

These findings are published against a backdrop of heightened concerns for home and personal security in India. According to a global crowdsourced database portal, Numbeo, 43.47% of Indians are worried about home-break-ins while 42% are concerned about being mugged and robbed.

Commenting on India’s Security Quotient survey findings, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President and Global Head – Marketing, Sales and Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions & Systems, said, “We strongly believe the citizens of our country need to become proactive adopters of security solutions to protect their valuables and loved ones holistically. It’s about making such considerations a part of our daily routines. Over half of the respondents from the study (52.3%) accepted to store their valuables in cupboards or wardrobes (as opposed to more secured safes or bank vaults), for instance; and 53.5% rely on neighbours or their watchmen to handle home deliveries. All this despite the availability of simple and cost-efficient

solutions to manage such occurrences directly, even what you are out of the house.”He also informed that Godrej Security Solutions also launched its #SecureWhatYouLove Campaign which relies on the findings from the survey on the ‘Consumer Attitude towards Home Security’. The internal consumer study, which was released last year, revealed that only about 34% of women take security measures while travelling. It further added that the most significant security measure taken by women while travelling (28%) was to inform their relatives. At the same time, only 9% of women use security applications on their mobile phone. However, only a minuscule (2%) were using pepper spray as a measure of their security.

