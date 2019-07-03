Tips to help you stay safe and secure online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When you’re online, you shouldn’t need to worry about the security of your information. Even then, there are some simple things that you can do to make your information even more secure. Here are some quick tips to remember to keep yourself safe online.

Use unique and strong passwords:

Using the same password across multiple accounts like your Google Account, social media profiles, retail websites, or other services, increases your security risk. If someone gains access to your password on one account, it means they might be able to gain access to other accounts. It’s important to make sure your passwords are unique to each account that you use, and that they are at least eight characters long - the longer your password, the stronger it is.

Keep your software up-to-date:

To protect yourself from security vulnerabilities, always use up-to-date software across your web browser desktop and mobile operating systems, plugins, and document editors. When you receive notifications to update your software, do so as soon as possible. Some services, including the Chrome browser, will automatically keep themselves up to date.

Protect your mobile devices:

Your first defence in keeping your mobile devices protected is locking your screen with a passcode or fingerprint lock. In case your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can remotely locate or lock your Android or iOS device by visiting myaccount.google.com and selecting ‘Find Your Phone’. And for Android users, Google Play Protect will automatically protect you and your device from potentially harmful apps by regularly scanning the apps on your devices.

Learn how to avoid phishing attempts:

Phishing is a common technique used by hackers, who trick people into granting access to their accounts or sensitive information, like passwords or financial information. It’s important to stay vigilant and be wary of requests for personal information. Even if a message comes from an organisation you trust, don’t reply to or click on the links that ask you to share your personal details. It’s better to go directly to their website or app to log into your account - legitimate sites and services will not send messages requesting that you send passwords or financial information over email.

Protect your accounts with Verification 2-Step:

2-Step Verification means that logging into your account requires a second step in addition to your username and password. With 2-Step Verification enabled, a hacker can’t access your account with only your username and password. To set up 2-Step Verification on your Google Account, visit security.google.com and click ‘2-Step Verification’.

Take the Google Security Checkup:

A simple way to protect your Google Account is to take the Security Checkup. The Security Checkup analyses your Google Account security status and provides you with personalised and actionable guidance to address any issues it finds.