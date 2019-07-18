Home Lifestyle Tech

HP India launches ultra-slim ProBook for Rs 67,260

Housing a powerful AMD Ryzen quad-core processor, the HP ProBook 445 G6 is lightweight and ultra-slim, built to enhance the productivity at small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Published: 18th July 2019 12:40 PM

HP ProBook. (Photo | HP website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Expanding its commercial PC portfolio, HP India on Thursday launched a new notebook for Rs 67,260.

"With the new range of HP ProBook devices, we continue to raise the bar for exciting and secure devices with cutting edge PC innovation, that meets the expectations of our customers," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

On the design front, the ProBook has a refined natural silver, anodized aluminium finish which holds the near borderless display.

It opens with a 180-degree hinge, a first on the ProBook 400 series, allowing for more ways to collaborate in various work environments through the 'Lay-Flat' design.

It has HP Endpoint Security Stack which features like "HP BIOSphere Gen4" and "HP Client Security Manager G4" to guard against malware attacks.

Additional Features include HP Connection Optimizer, a self-healing wireless driver technology and HP Fast Charge that recharges the Notebook up to 50 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes.

The ProBook can also deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

"The new HP ProBook 445 G6 is designed to deliver for every workplace requirement, thus providing a premium and immersive PC experience," said Sanjeev Pathak, Head-Commercial, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

