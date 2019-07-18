Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung Galaxy A80, with pop up rotating triple camera set up, launched in India for Rs 47,990

Coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard memory, it runs Samsung's own One UI interface on top of Android Pie OS.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

The Samsung Galaxy A80 phones would be available in ghost white, phantom black and angel gold colours. (Photo | Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A80 phones would be available in ghost white, phantom black and angel gold colours. (Photo | Samsung)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Samsung India on Thursday refreshed its Galaxy A series with Galaxy A80 with the world's first rotating triple camera, priced at Rs 47,990.

The Galaxy A80 has a 3,700 mAh battery and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core chipset and comes with Samsung Pay.

"Galaxy A80 has the world's first rotating triple camera with 48 Megapixels. It allows brilliant quality images and videos to be captured on both front and rear cameras," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

(Photo | Samsung)

The Galaxy A80's selfie mode in the camera app makes its three cameras pop-up and rotate. The camera is also capable of shooting ultra wide videos with super steady mode and has a 3D depth camera that offers "Live Focus" videos.

The device comes with the company's new 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display".

Coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard memory, it runs Samsung's own One UI interface on top of Android Pie OS.

The battery comes with 25W super-fast charging technology and USB Type-C.

Galaxy A80 would go on sale starting August 1 across retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all leading online channels.

It would be available in ghost white, phantom black and angel gold colours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung Samsung Galaxy A80
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp