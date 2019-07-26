Home Lifestyle Tech

New smartphones for Tier II &III consumers

Shenzhen Guowei Network Service Limited in collaboration with Golden Impex has come up with three smartphones and seven feature phones targeted at the lower and middle-income segments of society.

At the launch of Zoom Me and Kytes smartphones at Shangri-La Hotel, Delhi

By Express News Service

India’s mobile phone market has a new entrant – Zoom Me and Kytes. Shenzhen Guowei Network Service Limited, China in collaboration with Golden Impex brought these phones into India. It is aimed at young adults from rural areas. Cine-star and model Neha Sharma launched the phones at New Delhi’s Shangri-la Hotel yesterday. “It is an affordable phone with great features – light on the pocket, light in weight and available in vibrant colours,” said Sharma. 

The company has come up with three smartphones and seven feature phones targeted at the lower and middle-income segments of society. “Our phones are youth-centric and super fast and target young adults,” said Rajiv Tiwari, Vice President – Sales & Distribution, Golden Impex. “These are people who we call fence-sitters in the feature phone segment, the ones eagerly waiting for an opportunity to enter the smartphone segment,” Tiwari adds that Zoom Me smartphones will be available in Tier II and Tier III cities.  

Models under Zoom Me are M1, M2 and M3, while under Kytes there’s Kane, Hawk, Pride, Power, Hero, Marathon Plus and Parker. “With this launch, we are entering a very robust, growing Indian mobile phone market. We are confident that our value for money and technically sound products will create a niche in India,” said Ma Jian, Vice President-Overseas Trade, ZoomMe Mobile. 

Expanding further Tiwari said, “Studies have shown that the next wave of growth in mobile Internet users would come from rural areas, which means that the demand of smartphones will increase significantly at these places. In rural India, mobile handset penetration is much higher than television. It’s a matter of time before basic mobile phone users will switch to smartphones.”

