Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for transactions

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its payments platform Google Pay that will make transactions more transparent for users.

Google Pay will now send app notifications as well as SMS alert to inform users each time they receive a collect request to highlight the approval that will deduct money from their account, the official blog explains.

To protect users' financial transactions, Google Pay also uses machine learning-based scam prevention model. It displays explicit 'scam' or 'stranger' warnings if a user receives request from someone suspicious or not in their contacts.