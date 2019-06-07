Home Lifestyle Tech

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama sign podcast deal with Spotify

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are the latest to get into the podcast business, under a deal with Spotify to produce a series of podcast.

Under the deal between the streaming platform and Higher Ground Productions, the former first couple's production company, the Obamas are set to develop, produce and even lend their voice to a few of the podcasts based on a wide range of topics, reported Variety.

The agreement has been signed with Higher Ground Audio, a new division of the Higher Ground production company that is covering the couple's move into the podcast game.

The duo founded Higher Ground last year, saying their goal is to promote new and diverse voices in the entertainment business.

Spotify will distribute the podcasts worldwide to its paid and ad-supported user base.

"We've always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation," President Obama said in a statement.

"It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We're excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together," he added.

The companies, however, didn't reveal any further details on the upcoming projects that the Obamas may be planning for Spotify, including whether the podcasts will have a political focus.

Apart from this, the couple also has a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce original scripted, unscripted and documentary series and films. Earlier this spring, it was announced that seven initial projects are in development.

Higher Ground's Netflix deal includes a non-fiction series based on author Michael Lewis' book titled 'The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy', a look at the transition to Donald Trump's presidency, a film adaptation of author David W Blight's biography 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom' and 'Bloom', a period drama set in the post-WWII fashion world, written and executive produced by Callie Khouri.

