Show talent in 15-second videos now, through #MyTikTokStory

TikTok, a short-video sharing platform, has announced the #MyTikTokStory which encourage Indians to create 15-second videos that reflect their personal passions and identity - be it through DIY, cooking, sports, dancing, singing, pottery or any other talents.

The brand also recently organised India’s first-ever Creator’s Lab in Mumbai. The event brought together over 500 creators and influencers from all over India including Hyderabad.

With over 200 million users nationwide, TikTok is fast becoming the preferred medium of digital expression for creative India. The platform’s success lies in recognizing that creativity is not just limited to audiences belonging to certain towns or users speaking a particular language.

In 2019, TikTok’s community grew tremendously with an increasing array of creators joining the platform pan-India, especially from the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

With its growing popularity amongst users from India’s smaller towns, TikTok’s community welcomes scores of new creators using the platform to showcase their creativity and talent on a global platform.

“TikTok serves as a great platform for people from deepest pockets of the country to share their talent in front of a global audience and in the process, become influencers in their own right,” said Sachin Sharma, Director, Sales and Partnerships, ByteDance India. Some of the most viral content on TikTok India has come from regional cities.

Exemplifying this trend is #GasPuri, a term used by a soda-seller in a small district of Ropar, Punjab, by local creators to make videos.

The hashtag grabbed the attention of users across the country, making him a well-known celebrity in the community and on TikTok.

Sharing their journey on TikTok, popular creators Garima Chaurasia and @rugeesvini who hail from Haridwar, Uttarakhand and create videos together said, “TikTok has definitely given us a platform to showcase our passion to the world.” Mujeeb Khan, one of TikTok’s popular creators from Uttarakhand said, “I believe in spreading joy and happiness and the TikTok community has given me the opportunity to do just that, allowing me to share special moments from my life.”

