Home Lifestyle Tech

YouTube working on removing harmful content: Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai

YouTube, which is owned by Google, has come under fire in the last couple of years, as controversial and supremacist content has continued to show up on the site despite the company's attempts to filt

Published: 17th June 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sundar Pichai . (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: YouTube has made significant changes to its hate speech policy and removed over nine million videos in the last quarter as part of an ongoing process to reduce the spread of harmful content, Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday, but acknowledged that the platform is too big to completely fix the problem.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, has come under fire in the last couple of years, as controversial and supremacist content has continued to show up on the site despite the company's attempts to filter it out.

"We work hard to get right, and every few years we feel the need to evolve them because we see changes in how the platform is getting used," Pichai said in response to a question from CNN.

"Just last week, we had significant revisions to our hate speech policy (which) appear(ed) to be very focused on removing harmful content and reducing the spread of what we think of as borderline content," he said.

"Just last quarter, we removed over nine million videos. And so, it's an ongoing process, but there's more we need to do and we acknowledge that," Pichai said.

ALSO READ | YouTube tightens policy to remove hateful and supremacist content

When asked whether there will ever be enough humans to filter through and remove such content, Pichai said, "We've gotten much better at using a combination of machines and humans."

"So it's one of those things, let's say we're getting it right 99 per cent of the time, you'll still be able to find examples. Our goal is to take that to a very, very small percentage well below 1 per cent."

"Any large scale systems, it's tough," Pichai said.

"Think about credit card systems, there's some fraud in that. Anything when you run at that scale, you have to think about percentages."

When asked why it took them seven years to realise that those videos should not be up and ads should not be running next to those videos, Pichai said, "It's heartbreaking for sure and, all of us would look back and we wish we had gotten to the problems sooner than we did."

"But I think we became aware collectively of some of the pitfalls here. We've changed our priorities and we have put in a lot of head front there and we'll continue to do that," Pichai asserted.

ALSO READ | How YouTube engineers plotted to kill Internet Explorer 6

Responding to another question, Pichai acknowledged that privacy in itself has become a crisis.

"I think it's very, very - you know, given the scale at which information is flowing, I don't think users have a good sense for how their data is being used," he said.

"We need better frameworks where users get that comfort that they are in control of their data, how it's used, and they feel like they have agency over it. And so, I think it's an important moment for all of us to do better here," Pichai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai YouTube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp