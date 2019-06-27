Home Lifestyle Tech

YouTube music to auto download 500 songs for users

As part of the feature, users would be able to set a limit for how much music smart downloads would pull down and the process only happens at night, when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SAN FRANCISO: With an extended offline mixtape feature, YouTube Music would now automatically download up to 500 songs based on users' likes and listening history for offline listening.

This new version of the mixtape feature is called 'smart downloads' and the selection would download songs from users' Liked Songs playlist, other favourite playlists and albums, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

As part of the feature, users would be able to set a limit for how much music smart downloads would pull down and the process only happens at night, when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi.

As of now, elaborated roll-out details of the feature remain unclear.

Other apps including video-streaming platform Netflix are also moving into this lane.

Netflix's smart downloads feature lets users save the next episode of whatever's being watched and automatically delete episodes users have already finished.

Earlier in March, YouTube Music made the second big debut of the global music streaming giant in India after Swedish platform Spotify made its way into the country in May.

Within the first week of its launch in India. the app had hit the three million downloads mark.

Earlier in May, between YouTube Music and Google Play Music, Google crossed the 15 million global subscribers mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Music YouTube Netflix
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp