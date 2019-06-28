Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple recalling MacBook Pro laptops for fire risks

About 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US and 26,000 more in Canada, according to a joint recall announcement from the CPSC and Health Canada.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

MacBook Pro laptop

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A week after Apple announced a voluntary recall on its MacBook Pro laptops, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall for the 15-inch MacBook Pro against fire risks.

According to the CPSC, there's a chance that the devices sold between September 2015 and February 2017 could overheat and potentially cause fires.

The Cupertino-based company also received 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property, the CBS News reported on Thursday.

The iPhone maker has reportedly said, "it had received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, with as many as five consumers reporting minor burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation."

About 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the US and 26,000 more in Canada, according to a joint recall announcement from the CPSC and Health Canada.

As of June 4, 2019, Apple has received one report of a consumer incident and no reports of injuries in Canada, according to a report in the MacRumors.

Apple issued a similar replacement programme last year for the latest 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant would release an 'all-new' 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple MacBook MacBook Pro laptops Apple laptop
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp