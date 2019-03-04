Here is how you can activate FB Messenger's 'Dark Mode' on your Android, iOS devices

By Online Desk

Facebook's new "Dark Mode" feature for Messenger, which the company said it is still working on, can now be enabled manually on Android and iOS devices.

The 'still in progress' feature is a comforting alternative to the blinding white screens we have all grown so used to. Unlike other grayscale versions (which is what 'dark mode' colour palette offers), the Dark Mode feature on Messenger is entirely black and has better colour contrast. Dark mode is considered to be light on your eyes and your phone battery.

Here is how you can enable it:

The Dark Mode on Facebook Messenger can be enabled by opening a chat thread and sending a moon emoji. You can send it to someone else or directly to yourself. The emoji has to be a yellow crescent moon emoji. As soon as users send this emoji, a message at the top of the mobile screen pops up that reads "You Found Dark Mode!".

You can also check Facebook Messenger settings and toggle the Dark Mode switch to enable the new dark interface. Facebook may also display a message saying it's still working on this feature, so you won't see "Dark Mode" everywhere in Facebook Messenger. It may also appear broken at some places.

The social media giant had announced last October that it would soon roll out the much-awaited feature. But it's been more than four months since then and Facebook still hasn't rolled out this feature to its users.

It's currently unclear if this method works in all countries and platforms, but Redditors from the Philippines, Portugal, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia report that it worked for them," the GMSArena reported on Saturday.

"It also worked on our Android smartphones in India and over at headquarters, both on Android and iOS, so it's safe to say it's widespread and will be coming officially sooner rather than later," it added.

(With inputs from IANS)