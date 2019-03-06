Home Lifestyle Tech

Google launches Hindi, English reading tutor app 'Bolo' for kids in India

Google said it has been piloting Bolo with over 900 children in 200 villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of ASER Centre, a research and assessment unit of Pratham Education Foundation.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Google Bolo app. (Photo | Google Play)

The Google Bolo app. (Photo | Google Play)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Search engine giant Google on Wednesday launched a tutorial app called Bolo to help children in primary school learn to read in Hindi and English.The company said that Bolo came with a reading buddy, “Diya”, powered by the same speech technology that is in Google Assistant.

“Diya can not only read out the text to your child, but also explain the meaning of English text in Hindi,” Google said.

Google said it had been piloting Bolo across 200 villages in Uttar Pradesh over the past few months and early results were encouraging. 

“We found that 64 per cent of children showed an improvement in reading proficiency in just three months,” Google said in a blog post.  The app can be downloaded from Google Play and works with Android phones.

The overall size of the app is less than 50MB, which includes the speech modules and the entire experience. All the reading material on the app is completely free and the initial catalogue includes 50 stories in Hindi and 40 in English; with more being added by other partners. 

Google India Product Manager Nitin Kashyap said the company was also looking at expanding the app to other Indic languages, such as Bengali, soon. To ensure the safety of the child, all personal information always stays on the device. The users are also not asked for details like email ID and gender.

 

Reading material free
The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and works with Android phones. All the reading material on the app is completely free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google Google Bolo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp