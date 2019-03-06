Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10 series comes to India; 1TB priced at Rs 1,17,900

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Wednesday launched its 10th anniversary Galaxy S series -- the Galaxy S10+, S10 and S10e -- in India after unveiling the trio at an event in San Francisco last month.

The smartphones bring the company's new "Infinity-O" screen which is a tiny cut-out for the camera hole on top of the display. That means users don't have any sort of "notch" as you see on iPhones.

"Pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10 are twice as much as S9. S10 brings the world's first 'Infinity O' screen on AMOLED," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10+ would be available in 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants for Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900, respectively.

Galaxy S10's 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 whereas the 128GB variant will cost Rs 66,900. Galaxy S10e comes with only 128GB storage variant for Rs 55,900.

The three smartphones, being manufactured in India, would be available across select retail stores and online platforms, starting March 8.

New additions to the series include a Wireless PowerShare and in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner (only on Galaxy S10+ and S10).

"Leveraging a decade of industry leadership, the Galaxy S10 line is built on our legacy of unparalleled innovation to deliver an exceptional user experience to consumers," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ feature the world's first "Dynamic AMOLED" display.

Galaxy S10 supports HDR10+ content and delivers vivid digital content and dynamic tone mapping. Embedded directly beneath the screen is the in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that reads the 3D contours of a physical thumbprint, for improved anti-spoofing, allowing the phone to be unlocked securely and intuitively.

Galaxy S10 and S10+ feature a triple camera module design. The main camera module has a 12 MP sensor and a dual-aperture lens that varies between an f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture.

The secondary camera is a 12 MP 2x telephoto lens, with an f/2.4 lens. The devices come with an ultra-wide-angle 16 MP lens and a 123-degree Field of View (FoV).

The Galaxy S10 will come with a new and improved version of 'Make for India' Bixby Vision.