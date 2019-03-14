Facebook partners Indian music firms to allow users post their music

Home Lifestyle Tech

NEW DELHI: Facebook on Thursday announced licensing partnerships with India's leading music labels, including T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films, to allow its users to include their favourite tracks while sharing their posts and videos on the social network as well as on Instagram.

"Starting today, people in India can include hundreds of thousands of licensed Indian music in the videos and posts they share on Facebook, making their moments more meaningful and personal," Facebook said in a statement.

Before this partnership, Facebook pulled down any post that used the music of famous labels due to copyright issues. "We are excited about partnering with the music industry in India and the idea that people here will now be able to include music in their videos on Facebook and Instagram, opening up more options for more ways to express and sharing memories with friends and family," Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said.

Through these partnerships, users can include their favourite tracks from popular films, including the latest hits like Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, Aankh Marey from Simmba, Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, as well as regional hits like Lahore by Guru Randhawa, Zingaat from Sairat, the statement said.

"The idea to officially make available rights of Bollywood songs, which can be heard in every corner of the globe, to Facebook users so they can express their feelings through their posts, memes and messages with added masala and tadka, is an inevitable stroke of genius," T- Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said.

