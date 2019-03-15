Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook blames server for outage, some users happy to spend family time

Since Wednesday, Facebook users worldwide reported problems logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its website and Instagram and not being able to refresh feeds or post new files.

Published: 15th March 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook blamed a server configuration change that caused the outage of its app along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We're very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patience," the social networking giant tweeted on Thursday.

Since Wednesday, Facebook users worldwide reported problems logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its website and Instagram and not being able to refresh feeds or post new files using the social media giant's family of apps.

The company acknowledged the service interruption via Twitter, but it ruled out a possibility resulting from a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, on its platform or servers.

"Never seen this big of an outage from a server configuration issue. Ever. These big ones are usually always networking issues. That's a really horrible server management plane architecture," tweeted Patrick Moorhead, one of the top tech analysts.

However, the outage did lead to people spending some family time together.

"I actually went and visited some family yesterday. Go down more often!" a user tweeted on Thursday.

"The family dinner table had actual conversation. @Facebook take your time," read another post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook Instagram Down Facebook Down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp