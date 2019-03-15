Facebook blames server for outage, some users happy to spend family time

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook blamed a server configuration change that caused the outage of its app along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We're very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patience," the social networking giant tweeted on Thursday.

Since Wednesday, Facebook users worldwide reported problems logging into their accounts, sharing posts on its website and Instagram and not being able to refresh feeds or post new files using the social media giant's family of apps.

The company acknowledged the service interruption via Twitter, but it ruled out a possibility resulting from a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, on its platform or servers.

"Never seen this big of an outage from a server configuration issue. Ever. These big ones are usually always networking issues. That's a really horrible server management plane architecture," tweeted Patrick Moorhead, one of the top tech analysts.

However, the outage did lead to people spending some family time together.

"I actually went and visited some family yesterday. Go down more often!" a user tweeted on Thursday.

"The family dinner table had actual conversation. @Facebook take your time," read another post.