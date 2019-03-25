Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp to tell how may times a post was forwarded

Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:53 PM

WhatsApp logo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp is reportedly working on two features that will help its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded.

The "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded" features are not available yet but WhatsApp is working on these features in its Beta update for Android, said the popular website wabetainfo.com that tracks WhatsApp updates.

"In the 2.19.80 beta update, WhatsApp has started to work on a new feature that will allow (when enabled) to get more info about a message. The feature is called Forwarding Info," said the website.

The feature will let the user know how many times a message has been forwarded.

"This information is available for sent messages only, because the user can navigate into Message Info only for messages he sent," the website added.

A message is frequently forwarded when it has been forwarded more than 4 times. Currently, WhatsApp has limited the forwards to a maximum of five in India.

WhatsApp added this feature in its Beta for Android to help the users understand when a message is very "popular" and if it has been forwarded too many times, it might contain incorrect or spam information.

WhatsApp WhatsApp forwards

