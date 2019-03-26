Apple's news subscription service a mixed bag for publishers
Apple's large cut of revenue reportedly a 50-50 split and the loss of a direct relationship with readers may not be appealing to many media companies.
NEW YORK: Apple is launching what some have called a "Netflix for news" a $10-a-month subscription service that offers access to hundreds of magazines and a handful of newspapers.
But most major US news publishers aren't participating.
Readers get access to articles from over 300 magazines, a smattering of digital sites and some newspapers.
Human editors will select stories for the app, and Apple says it will protect peoples' privacy.
Many big-name magazines are on board, hoping Apple brings them new paid readers.
But Apple's large cut of revenue reportedly a 50-50 split and the loss of a direct relationship with readers may not be appealing to many media companies, especially those that are successfully expanding their own digital readership.