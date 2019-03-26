Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple's news subscription service a mixed bag for publishers

Apple's large cut of revenue  reportedly a 50-50 split  and the loss of a direct relationship with readers may not be appealing to many media companies.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW YORK: Apple is launching what some have called a "Netflix for news"  a $10-a-month subscription service that offers access to hundreds of magazines and a handful of newspapers.

But most major US news publishers aren't participating.

Readers get access to articles from over 300 magazines, a smattering of digital sites and some newspapers.

Human editors will select stories for the app, and Apple says it will protect peoples' privacy.

Many big-name magazines are on board, hoping Apple brings them new paid readers.

But Apple's large cut of revenue  reportedly a 50-50 split  and the loss of a direct relationship with readers may not be appealing to many media companies, especially those that are successfully expanding their own digital readership.

Apple new subsciption

