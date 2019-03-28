Home Lifestyle Tech

The future of tech as seen by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Nadella spoke about how 5G streaming and mixed reality with touch, gaze and speech functions across all platforms is the most significant technology enhancements in the future.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAS ANGELES: Streaming Xbox through 5G networks to phones, ability to machine learning at a scale and recognising instinctual human experience like touch, speech and gestures on multiple devices will be the new frontiers of technology, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talking about future tech trends.

Technology titans Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, the two schoolmates from Hyderabad, also gave a glimpse of the data initiative that was announced in 2018 by Microsoft with Adobe and SAP as the next big thing.

"I am very excited about ODI (Open Data Initiative)," said Nadela highlighting at the Adobe Summit here how close the project is to his heart and how 5G streaming and mixed reality with touch, gaze and speech functions across all platforms is the most significant technology enhancements in the future.

"The most important asset that everyone in this room has is data, which is yours. Except it is locked up in silos. The partnership we formed with SAP was to unlock this data and help each of you enrich it," said Nadela in conversation with Narayen at the summit attended by 16,000 participants.

ODI is aimed at allowing customers to exploit data in a more comprehensive manner.

The three companies intend to create a data lake chosen by the customers enabling the companies to provide real time solutions.

Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Office 365 and SAP C/4HANA form this data bank is enriched by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Unilever, one of the first big companies to go on ODI announced at the summit it will get rid of plastic packaging and shift to recycled products completely by 2025 with the help of AI driven processing.

Based on Nadella's vision, Microsoft's HoloLens2 makes mixed reality experience more instinctual and human combining touch, gaze and voice, showing mark improvement from HoloLens1, which was more of an experiment.

