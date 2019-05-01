Home Lifestyle Tech

Eric Schmidt leaves Google board ending an era

The former Google CEO was instrumental in making the search engine an hub for online advertising and search juggernaut.

Published: 01st May 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt talks to a reporter at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt talks to a reporter at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho (File| Reuters)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Google-parent Alphabet said Tuesday that Eric Schmidt, who was chief of the internet giant for a decade, will leave the board in June. Schmidt, who turned 64 this month, stepped down as chairman of the Alphabet board at the start of last year, remaining a member but shifting to a role as a technical advisor.

Schmidt will not seek re-election to the board when his term expires in June, but will continue to advise on technical matters, according to Alphabet. "Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to Google and Alphabet as CEO, chairman, and board member. We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years," board chairman John Hennessy said in a statement.

ALSO READ| India is YouTube's fastest growing market, says Sundar Pichai

Schmidt was on the board for more than 18 years, joining in March 2001. He was chief executive of Google from the middle of that same year until March 2011. 

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin recruited the proven businessman and skilled software engineer as chief executive in 2001, bringing a mature hand to the helm of the then three-year-old internet search company.

Schmidt, Page and Brin were considered a power triumvirate in control of Google. Page replaced Schmidt as chief executive a decade later. Google unveiled a surprise corporate overhaul in 2015, forming a new parent company dubbed Alphabet to include internet search and a handful of independent companies.

Page became chief executive at Alphabet, a holding company for the tech giant's search products and "other bets" such Waymo self-driving car unit and Google Fiber internet service. Sundar Pichai was promoted to chief of Google.

Schmidt was at Google's helm during pivotal years during which it grew into an online advertising and search juggernaut, the company name becoming a verb in the process. When stepping down as chairman of the board, Schmidt said he intended to spend more time on philanthropic, scientific and technology endeavors. His net worth was estimated to be around USD 14 billion by Forbes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alphabet Inc Eric Schmidt Google board of directors gogle Inc Larry Page Sergey Brin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp