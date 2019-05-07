Elitegroup Computer Systems launches new devices that are Artificial Intelligence, Alexa enabled

By Express News Service

The newly-launched products:

Alexa built-in mini PC (top),

Liva M520 (above), ECS Bora

(below) and ECS Whirlwind

(below right)

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) launches LIVA One with Alexa, LIVA M520, Whirlwind and Bora, which are high-end AI & Alexa enabled products. Artificial Intelligence is gaining dominance in our lives, and ECS’ products attempts to attend to that demand. The range is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistance and Windows Cortana technologies to assist in accomplishing daily tasks, entertainment, home devices control and more via simple voice control.

ECS Whirlwind has a portable 10-inch display and a 2.1 channel of sound dock to provide high-quality sound for audio and video. The intuitive interface is designed for monitor thermostats, door locks and lights. ECS Bora is a portable Bluetooth speaker supporting Amazon Alexa voice control via an app Bora is built in the full range driver to deliver high quality of sounds.

With high-efficient battery built-in, ECS Bora Bluetooth Speaker can keep working at least 12 hours without charging. Through this voice integration, the ECS voice smart device can control your smart home. The LIVA M520 of LIVA PC features low power consumption design and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, among other features.

Artificial Intelligence gains ground

