Home Lifestyle Tech

Elitegroup Computer Systems launches new devices that are Artificial Intelligence, Alexa enabled

ECS Whirlwind has a portable 10-inch display and a 2.1 channel of sound dock to provide high-quality sound for audio and video.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

The newly-launched products:
Alexa built-in mini PC (top),
Liva M520 (above), ECS Bora
(below) and ECS Whirlwind
(below right)

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) launches LIVA One with Alexa, LIVA M520, Whirlwind and Bora, which are high-end AI & Alexa enabled products. Artificial Intelligence is gaining dominance in our lives, and ECS’ products attempts to attend to that demand. The range is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistance and Windows Cortana technologies to assist in accomplishing daily tasks, entertainment, home devices control and more via simple voice control.

ECS Whirlwind has a portable 10-inch display and a 2.1 channel of sound dock to provide high-quality sound for audio and video. The intuitive interface is designed for monitor thermostats, door locks and lights. ECS Bora is a portable Bluetooth speaker supporting Amazon Alexa voice control via an app Bora is built in the full range driver to deliver high quality of sounds.

With high-efficient battery built-in, ECS Bora Bluetooth Speaker can keep working at least 12 hours without charging. Through this voice integration, the ECS voice smart device can control your smart home. The LIVA M520 of LIVA PC features low power consumption design and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, among other features.

Artificial Intelligence gains ground

The ECS’ new range is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistance and Windows Cortana technologies to assist in accomplishing daily tasks, entertainment, home devices control via simple voice control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp