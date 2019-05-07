Home Lifestyle Tech

Nokia 4.2 launched in India, here's how much it costs

The smartphone comes with a sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display; biometric face unlock; and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Nokia 4.2 (Photo | Nokia website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finnish company HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Tuesday launched its budget Nokia 4.2 in India for Rs 10,990 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates.

"I'm excited to announce the arrival of first in the series Nokia 4.2 smartphone to India for our fans. From AI-powered features like an adaptive battery to a more modern and personal way to interact with your smartphone through the dedicated Google Assistant button, the Nokia 4.2 continues to uphold the promise we make across our smartphones," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. The phone will receive three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme. The device's dual depth-sensing rear camera combines a 13MP main camera with the depth sensor.

The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back that is certified by the Android Enterprise Recommended programme, thus, making it the ideal smartphone for your enterprise needs.

The Nokia 4.2 would be available exclusively on Nokia.com/phones for a week starting May 7 and exclusively across select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG starting May 14.

