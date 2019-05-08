Home Lifestyle Tech

First Impressions: Google's all-new Pixel 3A and 3A XL - Game-changers?

The arrival of the Pixel 3A and 3A XL could well be Google's midnight-tryst-with-destiny moment. They underline the fact that Google's hardware division is getting serious.

Published: 08th May 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Google Pixel 3a, Google phones

Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

It's official! Seven months after launching the flagships - Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - Google is now foraying into the mid-range market.

The arrival of the Pixel 3A and 3A XL could well be Google's midnight-tryst-with-destiny moment. They underline the fact that Google's hardware division is getting serious.

In markets like India, the premium Pixels were always going to be a difficult sell. Google will be hoping that the two new phones - the costlier Pixel 3A XL priced at Rs 44,999 and the Pixel 3A priced at Rs 39,999 - will see more of their phones make their way to Indian hands.

So, to the big differences besides the price that separates the two phones:

The 3A sports a 5.6" (142.2mm) display, while the 3A XL sports a 6.0" (152.4mm) display.

The battery is 3000mAh on the 3A, while the 3A XL has a bigger 3700mAh battery.

The weight of the 3A is 147 grams, while that of the 3A XL is 167 grams.

The chip powering the phones is though similar -  the Snapdragon 670.

And the cameras?

On paper, they do tantalisingly share most features with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, with just one major difference. There is only one front camera on 3A and 3A XL as opposed to the two on the costlier premium flagships. The full spec sheet of the snappers:

The highly-acclaimed Nightsight is available on the newer phones.

Early impressions of the cameras are favourable, with the images almost on par with that of the more premium Pixel. We have posted a few samples below to help you form your judgments:

The 4 GB/64 GB phones come in two colours: Just Black and Clearly White and run on the latest variant of Android - Pie. Google has promised three years of security and operating system support. Google unlimited storage will also be available, but only for high-quality images (not original quality images as in the flagship Pixels).

The 3.5 mm headphone jack absent in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL makes a return on the newer phones. The 3A and 3A XL have one front-firing speaker and one bottom firing speaker.

Interestingly, the phones are being launched just a few days before the launch of mid-range leader OnePlus' newest phones - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro - which will hit the market on May 14. 

Watch | Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look​

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Pixel 3 A Google Pixel 3 A XL Google Pixel 3 A review Google Pixel 3 A XL review Google Pixel 3A photos Google Pixel 3A camera Google Pixel 3A review Google Pixel 3A first impressions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp