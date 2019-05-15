Home Lifestyle Tech

Sony India launches new soundbar with Dolby Atmos

The HT-X8500 soundbar has a powerful built-in dual subwoofer in the centre to experience deep bass sound.

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sony India on Wednesday launched a new soundbar with Dolby Atmos which is designed to enhance the audio to complement the TV viewing experience without the need for extra speakers.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the HT-X8500 soundbar has a powerful built-in dual subwoofer in the centre to experience deep bass sound, the company said in a statement.

"Sony HT-X8500 soundbar is designed to enhance the audio to complement the TV viewing experience," said Hidenori Hino, Business Head, Audio, Sony India. "With Dolby Atmos and built-in subwoofer, cinema and music lovers will see, hear and feel their favourite shows, movies and music like never before," Hino added.

The HT-X8500 is available across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India, the company said.

