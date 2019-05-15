Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter giving locked users their accounts back

Twitter had locked down several accounts owing to the age restriction. The process also locked out users who said they were now old enough to use Twitter's service legally.

Published: 15th May 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: After a year-long lockout, Twitter is finally allowing several locked users regain control of their accounts once again.

Accounts created by those under 13, were frozen owing to the General Data Protection Law (GDPR) that came into force on May 25 last year, which stipulates that the age of consent for using online services should not be lower than 13.

Twitter had locked down several accounts owing to the age restriction. The process also locked out users who said they were now old enough to use Twitter's service legally.

"Starting today, we'll email those eligible with details on how to unlock your account. Emails will be sent in waves, so don't worry if you don't hear from us right away. No email? Log in to your account and look for a Get Started button. You'll have 30 days to finish the process," said Twitter late Tuesday. If you're eligible you should get an email from Twitter soon.

"If you don't have an email tied to your Twitter account and you're eligible, you can log in to your account and you'll see instructions on screen when it's your turn," said Twitter.

Twitter had said its rules don't allow anyone under 13 to tweet or create a Twitter account so it was working on a technical solution to delete those Tweets and allow the impacted account holders to continue on Twitter.

The hashtag #TwitterLockOut became a common occurrence last year on Twitter and cries of "Give us back our accounts!" would be found in the Replies whenever Twitter shared other product news on its official accounts, reports TechCrunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter General Data Protection Law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp