Apple introduces fastest 8-core MacBook Pro, price starts at Rs 1,59,000

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster 6- and 8-core Intel Core processors, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features faster quad-core processors.

The 8-core MacBook Pro uses the 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors to deliver two times faster performance compared to a quad-core MacBook Pro.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has updated its MacBook Pro with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest Mac ever.

Starting at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1, 99,900 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers later this week in India, the company wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

This is the first time the iPhone-maker has added eight cores to MacBook Pros to allow the devices to perform twice faster than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 per cent better than a 6-core MacBook Pro.

"We're constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro and now with 8-core processors, we can't wait to get it into our customer's hands to see what they do next," said Tom Boger, Senior Director of Mac Product Marketing, Apple.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster 6- and 8-core Intel Core processors, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features faster quad-core processors.

These new processors are combined with powerful graphics and Retina display, super-fast SSDs, Apple T2 Security Chip, all-day battery life and macOS.

"Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects, 3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster, photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 per cent faster in Photoshop, developers can compile code up to 65 per cent faster in Xcode," the post added.

